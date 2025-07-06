Putin says Russians have raised over $693 mln to support special military operation

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russians have raised some 54.5 billion rubles ($693.3 million) to support the special military operation over three years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Popular Front forum "Everything for Victory!"

According to the Russian leader, over this period, millions of Russians, as well as leading corporations and small businesses have joined the Everything for Victory! Action.

"In all, as many as 54.5 billion rubles of people’s money have been raised in support for the special military operation, including 45 billion rubles ($572.4 million) to satisfy concrete demands of our servicemen, combat units," Putin said.

He stressed that Russians are a colossal and enduring force and thanked millions of people for helping Russian soldiers. He thanked all those who transfer money, collect clothes, household appliances, daily essentials "to form humanitarian convoys to support people in Donbass and Novorossia, as well as in residents of borderline regions.".