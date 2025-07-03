Trump tells Putin about "big beautiful bill," Putin wishes him success — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump began a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin by talking about a successful passage of his "big beautiful bill" through Congress. The head of the Russian state wished success to Trump, Russian Presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"Trump began by briefing about a successful passage in the US Congress of the administration's flagship bill on the tax and migration reform," the diplomat said. "Trump calls this bill a "big beautiful bill." Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump success in implementing the planned transformations."