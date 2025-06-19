ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed concerns about the rise of populism in Europe during an interview with RBC television at the SPIEF.

He remarked, "Terrible populism has triumphed in European countries, leading to the ascent of politicians who lack competence and foresight. These individuals, driven by populist rhetoric, are often unable to think beyond the immediate electoral cycle."

Peskov observed that such politicians only remain in office until the next election. "The future of their people and their country over the coming decades or even centuries - these are concerns that do matter for China and Russia, but they seem to hold little interest for them," he remarked. He emphasized that these attitudes are a direct result of the profound tectonic shifts occurring across the European continent.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.