Russian intel chief says situation between Iran, Israel critical

ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. The current situation between Iran and Israel is critical, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"The situation is critical," he said.

According to the official, Russia is in contact with members of certain intelligence services of Iran and Israel.

"We are in contact with representatives of both sides of the conflict: with representatives of the respective special intelligence services of both Iran and Israel," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks and acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit.