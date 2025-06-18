Nuclear threat in Middle East not hypothetical, but practical — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The nuclear threat in the Middle East is not hypothetical but has a real and practical dimension, posing a danger to both the region and the world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"All this leads not just to escalation, but to a direct threat to the region and the world because attacks are being carried out on peaceful atomic or nuclear facilities," the diplomat said on Sputnik radio. "The nuclear threat has a practical dimension, not a hypothetical one."

She stressed that Iran "had, has, and will have the right" to peaceful nuclear facilities that are now under attack.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.