Russia can help settle ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel — senior Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia has the potential to become an effective mediator in resolving the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, unlike the G7 Group of industrialized nations, said Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) international committee.

"The G7 is hardly capable of exerting a constructive influence on settling the Iran-Israel crisis. In contrast, Russia has every chance to become an effective mediator," the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said in conversations with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders that the Russian side was ready to "make every effort" to bring Israel and Iran back to the negotiating table, Slutsky noted. "The West should decide whether it seeks peace in the Middle East or further escalation [of the conflict]," the senior Russian lawmaker emphasized.

The issue of Iran's nuclear program "cannot be resolved by military means" and Iran has repeatedly denied having plans to develop nuclear weapons, Slutsky pointed out. "As of today, there is no evidence that Iran is deceiving the world community," he concluded.

The G7 summit is running from June 15 to June 17 in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis (Alberta province). The summit participants voiced support for Israel in its conflict with Iran.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion, aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.