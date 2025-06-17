Russian, Turkish foreign and defense ministries step up their communication — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed when they spoke by phone on Monday, that the foreign and defense ministries of the two countries will communicate more closely amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"The presidents agreed that communication will be intensified between a number of ministries. I will say it straightforward that this primarily concerns two ministries in this situation, given the escalation in the Middle East, and they are the foreign ministries of the two countries and the defense ministries of the two countries. Both [Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov and [Defense Minister Andrey] Belousov are focused on this on our part," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited.

According to an earlier statement from the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan in their phone talks expressed "serious concern about the ongoing escalation of the Iranian-Israeli conflict, which has already led to a large number of casualties and is fraught with serious long-term consequences for the entire region.".