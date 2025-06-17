Evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran coordinated by embassy in Tehran — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Tehran is actively coordinating the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our embassy in Tehran is actively involved in coordination efforts. All operations are managed from there. All Russian citizens currently in Tehran who have been in contact are ensured the opportunity to evacuate," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked about the number of Russians remaining in Iran and those asking for evacuation, as well as whether President Vladimir Putin had issued any relevant directives.

According to the Russian embassy in Azerbaijan, at least 313 Russian nationals were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan on June 14 and 15. Thus, 88 people, including popular Russian film director Fyodor Bondarchuk’s crew, were evacuated on June 14, and 225, including families of Russian diplomats and members of the Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra, left Iran on June 15.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran responded in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again on June 14 and in the early hours of June 15. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.