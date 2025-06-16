Russia working to get clear picture of damage done to Iran's nuclear facilities — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia is analyzing information from all available sources to try to assess the condition of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure following strikes by Israel, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

When asked whether Russia has a clear picture of the scope of damage done to Iranian nuclear facilities by Israeli strikes, he said, "We are analyzing all available sources of information. Naturally, we have our people in Iran. They are keeping a close eye on what is happening."

On June 13, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported a strike on a nuclear facility in Isfahan, saying that uranium enrichment and production shops, laboratories, and infrastructure facilities were demolished. According to the International Nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA), Israel’s attacks damaged four critical buildings at the nuclear facility in Isfahan. The agency’s director general, Rafael Grossi, said that radiation and chemical contamination was detected at nuclear facilities in Natanz after the Israeli strikes.