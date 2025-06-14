Putin tells Trump about POW swaps with Ukraine — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump told him about the prisoners of war exchange with Ukraine, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"During the conversation, our president told Donald Trump about the implementation of the agreements reached during the June 2 meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. Our president noted that the prisoner swaps are being carried out right now, including those severely wounded or under the age of 25. Ukraine also accepted two deliveries of soldiers’ bodies," he said.

On June 2 in Istanbul, at the Moscow-Kiev talks, an agreement on humanitarian issues was reached, including on swapping the wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war and those under the age of 25, as well as on handing over to the Ukrainian side over 6,000 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen. On June 7, Ukraine unexpectedly postponed both exchanges, Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation at the talks with Kiev, said.

The first group of Russian servicemen under the age of 25 was returned to Russia on June 9. A plane carrying the second group arrived on June 10 and the third group came in on June 12. All the returned servicemen will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier reported that another group of Russian soldiers was returned on June 14 in exchange for a group of Ukrainian troops.