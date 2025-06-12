Greetings on Russia Day from Rubio are very good news — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. A message of greetings from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Russia Day is very positive news which shows that Washington is seeking dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is very positive news. It shows once again that the current administration in Washington is completely different from the previous administration of [Joe] Biden. <…> The [US] administration favors dialogue and solving the most complicated issues through dialogue which coincides with our approach," Peskov commented to VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Earlier, Rubio said in his message that Washington is seeking constructive engagement with Moscow toward what he called a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. He noted that "the United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future.".