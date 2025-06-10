IN BRIEF: Unity, traditional values - what Putin said at Security Council

NOVO-OGAREVO, June 10. /TASS/. The need to improve state policy to protect traditional spiritual and moral values, strengthen social unity, and preserve the historical memory of the Great Patriotic War were the main topics of a meeting of the Russian Security Council held by President Vladimir Putin.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the head of the state.

The importance of traditional values

It is necessary to improve the legislative framework for the protection of traditional values: "It is important for us to protect and strengthen the unity of society, to support the initiative of people, public, religious, and volunteer associations aimed at this."

The topic of protecting traditional spiritual and moral values is "extremely relevant." Russia’s core values are "unity, commitment to truth, mercy and family."

It is necessary to fight the imposition of ideas that destroy traditional values: "By depriving peoples of their value base, depriving them of sovereignty, it is easier to subjugate them, turn them into vassals. This is why it is important to resist attempts to impose on our citizens, especially young people, attitudes that destroy our values."

The legislative framework for the protection of traditional values has to be adjusted: "Legislative and regulatory acts aimed at protecting traditional values need to be improved."

It is necessary to "fight the imposition of ideas on Russians that destroy traditional values" and "respond decisively to provoking interethnic and interreligious conflicts." It is necessary to maintain and strengthen the unity of Russian society.

Educating the younger generation

A generation is growing up in Russia that knows what freedom and responsibility are, and does not separate its destiny from the country: "I am sure that we really have a growing generation that understands freedom and responsibility at the same time, is capable of increasing the socio-economic, scientific, and cultural potential of the country, which strives to move forward, achieve success, and does not separate its fate from the fate of Russia."

It is extremely important that cultivation of personality returns to schools on a systematic basis: "This approach is important for children. It is supported by parents and teachers who understand that cultivation of personality and learning are inseparable."

Traditional spiritual and moral values serve as a pillar for the Russian education system, so that the younger generation of Russians deeply understands that "being a citizen means respecting the history of the country and not betraying their roots."

Preservation of historical memory

Russia must firmly defend the historical truth about the events of the Second World War and the decisive role it played in defeating Nazism: "I draw your attention again, we must continue to firmly defend the historical truth in any situation."

Systematic work on historical education and on combating the falsification of history should be continued: "I consider this very important."

Our people showed an inspiring example of unity and patriotism when they fought for freedom, and "preserving the memory of the courage and achievements of the victorious generation is of great moral, social and state importance for us and for our future."

The fight to influence minds

It is necessary to respond strongly to the provocation of interethnic and interreligious conflicts, "at the same time, we must understand that some individual prohibitions, attempts to blindly isolate ourselves from the global information system, from the global information space in the modern world are absolutely ineffective."

In the modern world, the value and semantic space is subjected to fierce competition, there is a fight for minds, "traditional values are often declared outdated and archaic, while the so-called ‘neoliberal, and in fact, in practice, totalitarian models" are pushed through.

About like-minded peoples

Russia has many like-minded people and supporters all over the world: "Russia's position is well known. We advocate respect for the identity of countries and peoples, for their customs and cultures. And we have a lot of like-minded people and supporters here, and indeed all over the world.".