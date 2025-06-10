State Duma approves amendment on national digital service

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, approved in the second and third readings the bill stipulating, among other items, creation of a national multifunctional digital service in Russia.

The new service will perform functions of the national messenger for correspondence, telephone calls, and will also become the platform to receive public and commercial services. The draft law contains requirements to the organization - owner of the service and the platform proper. In particular, the operator must be a Russian legal entity and hold an exclusive right to own the platform. The messenger must be created on the basis of the domestic software in its turn.

The messenger will also be integrated with the Gosuslugi (State and Municipal Services) portla operated by the Russian government.