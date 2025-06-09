MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations with Russia three years ago was more independent and free than it is now. If there is no real peace, stopping the conflict in Ukraine may prompt a nuclear war, said Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine and Presidential Aide said in an interview with RT.

TASS has compiled Medinsky’s key statements.

Terrorist attacks by Kiev

It was difficult for the Russian representatives to travel to Istanbul for the second meeting after the terrorist attacks, when "Ukraine blew up a passenger train on purpose on the day of our departure and killed civilians and children."

It is the terrorist attacks from Kiev that trigger Russians' demands for tougher retaliatory measures: "Our population, our citizens demand much more violent actions from us, of course. After that, the people demand that Kiev and Lvov be dealt with Oreshnik, enough negotiations."

On Ukraine's refusal to exchange bodies

Ukraine refuses to accept the bodies of the fallen soldiers because "it is difficult for them to admit such losses."

Russia also suggested that Ukraine use its refrigerated trucks to return the bodies of the Russian soldiers "so that we can bury them: Apparently, they have nothing to load back."

An important factor in Ukraine's refusal to receive the bodies of dead servicemen was the lack of funds to pay compensation to the relatives: "Ukraine has passed a law, under which the family of the deceased receives very large compensation from American money. A very big one. But this money, which was paid by America and Europe, is not being spent on compensation. It's already been spent on completely different things."

About the leadership of Ukraine

If we are guided by the interests of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, we can very quickly agree on acceptable terms, "and I see in the eyes of that team that they are real people, they understand this themselves."

The Ukrainian leadership resembles Latin American dictators, they need eternal war to stay in power: "You need a war that does not threaten you personally. And your families are not in any danger from this war, because all the families abroad have British passports and are doing very well. And you can no longer control the situation without war, especially since foreign aid, money, and weapons only come if you are fighting."

From the point of view of the Kiev authorities, "if you stop fighting, you find yourself without foreign aid," and you lose the opportunity to suppress opposition views within the country.

On the negotiations in 2022

The agreement prepared for the meeting with Ukraine in the spring of 2022 consisted of 19 pages, "there were even such nuances that the words were equally understood in Russian, English and Ukrainian." Russian President Vladimir Putin personally made several corrections to the text.

A peace treaty could have been signed on February 28, 2022, "if Ukraine had wanted to, if it had been ready, if it had made decisions for itself."

During the time that Zelensky was given the contract, he was ‘silent for two weeks’, as we were told ‘He is very busy’ — this is too big and complicated a text,’ but it turned out that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and representatives of the United States had come to meet with him at that time.

In April 2022, after consultations with Boris Johnson and representatives of the United States, Ukraine stated that "foreign partners are against signing an agreement" with Russia.

About the Ukrainian delegation at the bilateral talks in Istanbul

The Ukrainian delegation can be compared to the top managers working for a giant corporation: "They remind me a little, yes, they remind me as if they were top managers hired by a giant corporation."

Also, the members of the Ukrainian delegation in 2025 "became nervous and look at each other all the time." Also, it creates a "feeling that they are watching each other."

On the role of the EU and NATO in the conflict

Europe does not allow Ukraine to reach a good agreement with Russia: "When you talk to them informally, they are basically reasonable people. But the problem is, it seems to me that Europe, that is, those who consider themselves shareholders and owners of Ukraine, simply do not allow them, the management of Ukraine, to reach agreements beneficial to Ukraine."

A nuclear war could be the result of stopping the Ukrainian conflict without making real peace, as Kiev and NATO will try to retake Russia’s new territories: "If you stop the conflict along the front line and do not agree on real peace, just conclude some kind of truce, then it will be - you know, there was a disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Karabakh, then this region will turn into a huge Karabakh. After some time, Ukraine, together with NATO, with its allies, will join NATO, try to win it back, and it will be the end of the planet, there will be a nuclear war."

About Donald Trump

American President Donald Trump builds his policy based on the interests of the United States, and Moscow understands his "national conservatism." His speeches are imbued with one thing - the interests of the United States, and not "the interests of senators who want publicity, PR, to somehow mark themselves, to promote a harsh bill."

The administration of former US President Joe Biden has done many things for which you can burn in hell: It seems to me that Trump believes in God. And the previous US administration did a lot of things that you can burn in hell for."

In the event of peace, when America stops spending money on war, "it will gain enormous economic advantages.".