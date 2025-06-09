{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia upholds principles of sovereign development, peoples’ identity — Putin

The Russian president highlighted that this year, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World"
© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia consistently defends the principles of sovereign development and respects the cultural and civilizational identity of peoples, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to participants, organizers, and guests of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year, the forum will be held under the theme, "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," Putin stated. " "Russia consistently upholds the principles of sovereign development and respect for the cultural and civilizational identity of nations and peoples," the Russian leader noted.

This year, the SPIEF will take place at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg on June 18-21.

Foreign policyVladimir Putin
Key statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry on London role in attacks on Russia, other
Ukraine would be helpless in its terrorist attacks against Russia without the support of the UK
10,000th Haval vehicle assembled in Kaluga Region
According to Governor Vladislav Shapsha, the plant will eventually transition to full-cycle production, including welding and painting
Russian forces now control highway near Yunakovka — military expert
On May 31, Andrey Marochko told TASS that Russian servicemen had entered Yunakovka multiple times to conduct reconnaissance
Some 90 Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in past day
Six civilians suffered injuries in drone strikes on the village of Nikolskoye
Kiev's excuses for disrupting POW exchange over weekend implausible — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov pointed to "a hundred different excuses, justifications" by Ukraine
Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss Ukrainian settlement — sources
The sources added that Hakan Fidan and Mark Rutte also addressed issues of the preparations for a NATO summit due to be held in The Hague on June 24 and 25
Plane with up to 20 people aboard crashes in Tennessee
According to CNN, the plane was used for skydiving
Zelensky fears image disaster if bodies of dead soldiers returned to Ukraine — analyst
According to military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko, Zelensky’s hesitation may be linked to concerns that a single-stage transfer of such a large number of bodies would confirm the extent of the Ukrainian army’s losses
Kremlin calls for waiting to see if Kiev changes stance on accepting bodies of soldiers
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Russia is ready to implement the agreements reached in Istanbul
Death toll in Gaza Strip since October 2023 nears 54,900 — health ministry
The ministry added that 126,227 people were wounded
Russia hopes for swift restoration of India-China relations, revival of RIC format — envoy
"The three largest countries in Eurasia should not merely coexist in peace but maintain the closest cooperation and friendly relations with one another," Denis Alipov emphasized
13 Palestinians die, over 150 hurt during humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza
According to enclave’s authorities, Israeli and US officers ensuring security of the outlet allegedly opened gunfire at Palestinian queueing near it
INTERVIEW: Strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure absolutely inadmissible — Ryabkov
This would inevitably lead to irreversible consequences, including humanitarian and radiological, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said
Explosion rocks US Kadena Air Force base in Okinawa, provoking injuries — media
According to Kyodo, the injured individuals are members of the Japan Self-Defense Forces
Ukraine cannot join NATO, EU — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, Ukraine’s admission to the European Union would entail big problems for the community and its accession to NATO is unacceptable
Kiev disappointed at US decision to redirect 20,000 missiles to Middle East
"It wasn’t expensive, but it involved specialized technology," Vladimir Zelenskyy said
Colombian senator in critical condition following assassination attempt
The shooter was detained
FSB thwarts act of sabotage at defense industry facility in Moscow Region
"In preparation for subversive activities, the perpetrators retrieved components from caches and assembled improvised explosive devices," the report said
Offensive near Dnepropetrovsk is being conducted to create buffer zone — Kremlin
The Russian Defense Ministry earlier said that a tank division of the battle group Center group had reached the western border of the DPR and was advancing into the Dnepropetrovsk Region
IN BRIEF: What is known about Kiev’s decision to postpone prisoner exchange
TASS has gathered the key information on the issue
Trump admits Musk's ‘craziness’ may be due to drug use — newspaper
Trump had previously stated that he was not concerned about the press reports on Musk's drug use
Russian security officers foil export of components for Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine
Experts estimate the approximate value of these components at more than 5,2 mln US dollars, which would be enough to restore the airworthiness of at least four helicopters
Russian troops advancing to Konstantinovka in Donetsk region — military expert
Marochko told TASS earlier that Russian fighters had substantially expanded the area under their control near Stupochki and gained terrain north of that community
COVID situation in Russia remains stable, is under control — sanitary watchdog
According to Rospotrebnadzor, research results do not indicate any immediate threat for humankind but confirm the risks of the proliferation of new viruses
Rwanda withdraws from Economic Community of Central African States
In addition, the Rwandan government issued a letter to the African Union president complaining of the ECCAS’ illegal actions
Slovakia to block anti-Russian sanctions that are harmful to it, PM Fico pledges
Slovakia’s parliament on June 5 passed a resolution asking the government to refrain from supporting new anti-Russian sanctions
Ukrainian troops cut off their own way to retreat by blowing up bridge west of Donetsk
The source emphasized that the Ukrainian military has been issued an ultimatum on this part of the frontline
Elon Musk’s father would like Putin to teach him leadership
As Errol Musk noted, his team informed the businessman that life in Russia had improved significantly over the years
China agrees to resume rare earth supplies to US — Trump
Trump emphasized that he had a good conversation with the Chinese leader
NATO shows its true nature as instrument of aggression — Kremlin
"It’s not an instrument for maintaining stability and security on the continent, it’s a tool designed for confrontation, which kept its essence concealed until recently," Dmitry Peskov stated
No talks on India’s role in dialogue toward peace in Ukraine — Russian ambassador
India has regularly called for introducing "a ceasefire as soon as possible and launching political dialogue, while it emphasizes the need to take into account the parties’ legitimate interests and concerns," Denis Alipov pointed out
US’ pressure unlikely to hinder growth of Russia-India military-technical ties — envoy
Earlier, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick said that India’s defense procurement purchases from Russia "rubbed the United States the wrong way"
Finland 'not inviting everybody' to OSCE Foreign Ministers Council in 2025 — Lavrov
Finland has made this decision so that the party cannot be spoiled, Sergey Lavrov explained
Israeli troops intercept vessel Madleen with Greta Thunberg on board
In a statement on X, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the vessel is en route to the country's coast and that the activists on board are expected to return to their home countries
EU’s anti-Russian sanctions harmful for Hungary, entire Europe — PM Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, the European Union is infringing upon the sovereignty of its member nations but is unable to cope with crises
Krasnoyarsk mayor detained on suspicion of taking bribe
"The case falls under Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code (receiving a bribe)," the agency source specified
INTERVIEW: NATO expansion must stop to resolve conflict with West — MFA
"The US side should take practical steps aimed at eliminating the root causes of fundamental security contradictions between us," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Russia delivers 1st batch of 1,212 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to exchange point
The trains with the bodies of Ukrainian servicemen will start moving towards the border in an hour, general added
Future of Ukraine conflict to show if US willing to restore ties with Russia — diplomat
"Commitment on the part of Washington to respect Russia’s fundamental interests should be the main element of any normalization," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Nationalist squads shoot Ukrainian soldiers for refusing to go into battle — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said that Nazis from the Azov battalion and Kraken have been integrated into these units, serving as barrier detachments
Russia seeks dialogue with US on resuming direct flights — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov also noted that in accordance with the two presidents’ orders, Russia and the US had held two rounds of consultations on ways to remove irritants "in order to improve the operation of both countries’ diplomatic missions"
California governor urges Trump to revoke National Guard deployment order
Gavin Newsom stressed that inflaming tensions is a serious breach of state sovereignty
Ukraine goes bankrupt by refusing to repay obligations, says former PM
According to Nikolay Azarov, "all rating agencies refer to Ukraine's government obligations as junk in their evaluations"
Putin greenlights long-term strategy for FSB’s vessel fleet through 2050 — aide
Nikolay Patrushev emphasized that special attention was paid to the protection of coastal infrastructure from uncrewed speedboats and unmanned aerial vehicles
Around 8,500 Ukrainian soldiers killed or wounded in Kharkov Region in May
The main reasons are the overwhelming dominance of Russian air forces and the chaotic logistics of the Ukrainian army
Zelensky declines 6,000 bodies to conceal army losses — envoy
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, Kiev’s refusal is driven not only by fear of public outrage but also by an unwillingness to compensate the families of the fallen
Russia-US relations more normal now than under Biden administration — Lavrov
On June 4, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held their fourth phone call this year
Israeli defense minister orders to prevent ship with activist Greta Thunberg reach Gaza
The Madleen aid ship set sail from Sicily on June 1, carrying humanitarian assistance for the Gaza Strip
No understanding about new round of talks with Kiev, but communication necessary — Kremlin
"Now, depending on how the situation develops, the discussion should, in theory, be about continuing the negotiations, about the next round," Dmitry Peskov said
Madeleine ship with Greta Thunberg on board comes under attack
According to the the Freedom Flotilla coalition, quadcopters surrounded the ship in international waters and sprayed it with an unknown substance
Press review: Kiev rejects fallen soldiers’ return as Musk rift exposes Trump policy flaws
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 9th
Russia plans to help rearm Indonesian army
"Rosoboronexport will organize a display of the latest Russian arms that satisfy to the maximum the needs of the rearmament program of the Indonesian armed forces in 2025-2029," arms trader's CEO Alexander Mikheyev said
Catapult of UTS-800 trainer successfully passes trials
KSAP-800 provides for a safe leaving of the aircraft in the whole range of altitudes and speed of UTS-800, the enterprise said
Russia notes US’ more serious intent on concluding deal with Iran — Foreign Ministry
Ryabkov pointed out that Russia exerts active efforts on assisting in seeking a resolution between Washington and Tehran
One person killed, 5 wounded in Ukrainian strike on cultural center in Kursk Region
The blaze has engulfed the area of about 400 square meters
Iran to respond to US proposal on nuclear deal within days
The fifth round of Iran-US nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23
China overtakes West in work on sixth-generation fighter jets — South China Morning Post
"The fact that China is now flying two sixth-generation combat aircraft means that they could potentially enter service before the end of this decade in small numbers," Malcolm Davis, a senior defense analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said
Portugal's national soccer team wins Nations League for second time
In the penalty shootout, Portugal triumphed with a score of 5-3
Ukraine’s aircraft building sector badly needs Russian components, FSB reveals
According to an FSB operative, Ukraine’s aircraft building sector relies on Russian components the most
Anti-Russian sanctions prevent European companies from using Northern Sea Route — FT
According to the report, when sailing in Arctic waters, container ships rely on maritime infrastructure or transport hubs that are almost entirely located in Russian territorial waters, and sometimes require the assistance of Russian icebreakers to use them
Russia’s FSB thwarts numerous attempts to illegally export military equipment
The Federal Security Service established control over the situation and prevented it from deteriorating
Mexico buys 30 Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft from Russia — ambassador
According to the Ministry of Economy of Mexico, in 2014 the volume of trade between Mexico and Russia amounted to $1.78 billion
Navy development strategy sets tasks on implementing new technologies — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, time is needed to modernize shipbuilding capacities, the equipment of naval bases and logistic support centers, including beyond Russia’s borders, "for the Russian Navy to successfully carry out its global mission"
Russian troops encircling Ukrainian combat group in Radkovka in Kharkov Region
The Ukrainian forces have assumed an all-round defense in Radkovka
Lavrov, Rubio in touch, keen to maintain ties — MFA
"They have already held seven phone conversations and met in person in Riyadh in February", Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Kremlin refrains from speculating on possible prisoner exchange with Kiev today
On June 6, in full accordance with the Istanbul agreements, Russia launched a humanitarian initiative to return over 6,000 bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers
INTERVIEW: Reducing NATO forces in Eastern Europe would enhance continent's security — MFA
When asked about reports that the Pentagon may withdraw up to 10,000 troops from the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister responded that "time will tell what the United States and the European Union ultimately agree upon"
UK clearly assists Kiev regime in its terrorist attacks against Russia — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov emphasized that these threats are rather serious
About 30-40% of Kharkov Region must be liberated to hold referendum — official
Vitaly Ganchev also hopes to hold a survey by the end of the year in order to gauge public interest in becoming a part of Russia
LA protests reveal population's discontent with US government policies — Cuban MFA
Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla stated that US government ignores economic and social basis
US, E3 resolution on Iranian nuclear program unlikely to yield results — Russian diplomat
The June session of the IAEA Board of Governors will be held at the agency’s headquarters from June 9 through 13
NATO in deep crisis, OSCE in complete disarray, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said that the current circumstances "call for some kind of continental" union for Eurasia
Su-34 from Russia’s Battlegroup South delivers strike on Ukrainian troop formations
Following the confirmation of the target elimination by reconnaissance forces, the crew safely returned to its home base
US starts efforts to oust Zelensky, ex-Ukrainian PM believes
Nikolay Azarov noted the arrival of about 100 American auditors in Kiev to oversee the spending of funds allocated by Washington
American investor makes Nord Stream 2 purchase pitch to Germany — newspaper
Officials in Germany are skeptical about the plan, the news outlet said
Top security official calls Russian army’s advance in Dnepropetrovsk Region new reality
The Ukrainian leadership will face new realities on the ground, if it refuses to recognize war realities at a negotiating table, Dmitry Medvedev said
Press review: Europe seeks to block US-Russia thaw as Russia eyes role in US-Iran talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 6th
Putin approves development strategy for Russian Navy for period through 2050 — aide
The decision to prepare the strategy was made at a Kremlin meeting in July 2024, Nikolay Patrushev recalled
Russia together with BRICS working on cooperation free from sanctions, coercion — Putin
The Russian president underlined the commitment to build an effective system of equal and mutually beneficial international cooperation
Musk, Bessent had fistfight in White House in April, WP says
According to the Washington Post, "Musk’s brute-force tactics, lack of political acumen and ideological differences with the MAGA base eroded his relationship with top administration officials"
Russian army entering Dnepropetrovsk Region marks strategic blow for Ukraine — media
The Times noted that combat in the Dnepropetrovsk Region began simultaneously with Russian advances in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People's Republic
Moscow needs to respond to NATO’s aggressive actions near Russian borders — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia certainly reserves the right to act freely, and at some point, nothing will limit its actions
Russia’s Battlegroup East wipes out over 200 Ukrainian troops, 13 command centers
The head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, also reported that the enemy lost 4 combat armored vehicles, 10 cars and 2 electronic warfare stations
Ukraine gives Russia grounds to launch massive strike, says Trump
Trump also said that he is not worried about the conflict in Ukraine turning into a nuclear one
Trump, Rubio stumble while walking up ramp ahead of departing New Jersey
US president had spent the weekend at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and is now at his country residence in Camp David, Maryland, according to journalists from his press pool
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian ammo depot, infantry by drones in Zaporozhye Region
Following the target acquisition of a reconnaissance UAV, quadcopter drones dropped explosives and destroyed the field depot, triggering stored ammunition detonation
FACTBOX: What we know about Ukraine's overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Russia's alert air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 49 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles overnight
Putin-Trump dialogue gives opportunity for de-escalation — RDIF CEO
"Russians naming the U.S. as "hostile" dropped from 75% to 40%.," Kirill Dmitriev wrote on his X page, citing opinion polls
Russian troops advancing in Dnepropetrovsk Region — top brass
Russian troops liberated the community of Zarya in the Donetsk region over the past day, the ministry reported
Tehran may reconsider relations with IAEA if anti-Iran resolution approved
"Obviously, the agency should not expect Iran to continue constructive cooperation as before," he Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi
Russia’s FSB reports record attempts to acquire military gear for Kiev
According to data from the FSB, these extensive activities, managed by foreign intelligence agencies, focus on a wide range of goods made by Russian defense companies
INTERVIEW: Russia to determine targets for testing missile systems based on threats
He clarified that this refers to receiving satellite intelligence and surveillance data, inputting flight tasks
NATO’s 'Russian threat' rhetoric groundless, says Kremlin spokesman
"The point is that European taxpayers will be spending their money to counter some kind of threat that, as they say, comes from our country," Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia faces daily Ukrainian provocations near maritime borders — Kremlin aide
Nikolay Patrushev added that an analysis of the global situation, including in neighboring regions, indicates that threats to Russia’s maritime borders will only grow
Trump instructs US agencies to curb 'migrant riots' in LA
"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals," the president stated on Truth Social
Russia brings home first group of its soldiers aged under 25 — top brass
The young Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus where they are being given the necessary psychological and medical assistance
Kiev plans to quarter soldiers in apartments of evacuated Sumy residents
According to a Russian security official, Kiev realizes that many Sumy residents have a negative attitude to the Ukrainian armed forces and are unwilling to house soldiers, while others are looking forward to the city’s liberation
Orban promises Putin due reception should he opt to visit Hungary
"If the Russian president decided to travel to Hungary, he will be received befittingly," the Hungarian Prime Minister said
Over 400,000 Syrians return home via ground border checkpoints after Assad’s fall
According to Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports Mazen Alloush, most of the returning Syrians arrive from Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey
Kiev’s refusal to take fallen soldiers’ bodies shows denial of losses — senator
According to Russian Senator Andrey Klimov, the discrepancy, combined with recent statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine, is generating anxiety and panic within Kiev’s leadership
