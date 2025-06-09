MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia consistently defends the principles of sovereign development and respects the cultural and civilizational identity of peoples, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message of greetings to participants, organizers, and guests of the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

This year, the forum will be held under the theme, "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," Putin stated. " "Russia consistently upholds the principles of sovereign development and respect for the cultural and civilizational identity of nations and peoples," the Russian leader noted.

This year, the SPIEF will take place at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre in St. Petersburg on June 18-21.