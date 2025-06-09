Russia faces daily Ukrainian provocations near maritime borders — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia is repeatedly facing provocations at its maritime borders, including in the Baltic and Black Seas, Nikolay Patrushev, a Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Maritime Board, said in an interview with aif.ru.

"Russia’s maritime border spans over 38,000 kilometers, making it longer than its land borders. Across all sections, we encounter attempts to violate it. New provocations are being recorded in the Baltic, while our opponents are probing our Arctic maritime boundaries; the situation also appears tense in the Pacific Ocean. In the Azov-Black Sea basin, Ukrainian armed groups attempt to penetrate Russia’s maritime borders almost daily," he said.

Patrushev added that an analysis of the global situation, including in neighboring regions, indicates that threats to Russia’s maritime borders will only grow.