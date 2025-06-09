Putin approves development strategy for Russian Navy for period through 2050 — aide

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on a development strategy for the Russian Navy for the period up to 2050 late last month, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with aif. ru.

"The final draft of the strategy was submitted for consideration to the head of state, and he signed off on it on May 30," said Patrushev who is also chairman of the Maritime Board.

The decision to prepare the strategy was made at a Kremlin meeting in July 2024, Patrushev recalled. "On instructions from the president, the Defense Ministry prepared a draft strategy that was later finalized by the Maritime Board, taking into account proposals from federal agencies and organizations," he specified.