Trump says Putin informs him of intention to respond to attack on Russian airfields

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin informed him in their telephone conversation today that he intends to respond to Ukraine's attack on airfields in Russian regions.

"President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," he said on Truth Social.

On June 1, Kiev, using drones, carried out a terrorist attack against airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, Amur Regions. The attacks in the Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur Regions were repelled. Several aircraft caught fire as a result of the attacks, but all were extinguished. The Defense Ministry said there were no casualties among military and civilian personnel, and some of the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks were detained.