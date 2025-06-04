Illegitimate Kiev regime degenerating into terrorist organization — Putin

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine's attacks on peaceful Russian targets confirm that the already illegitimate Kiev regime is degenerating into a terrorist organization, President Vladimir Putin told the government.

"These (deliberate attacks by Ukraine on the civilian population of Russia - TASS) only confirm our fear that the already illegitimate regime in Kiev, which took power once, is gradually degenerating into a terrorist organization, and its sponsors are becoming accomplices to terrorists," he said.

On May 31, a span of an automobile bridge was blown up in the Bryansk Region derailing a locomotive and cars of a passenger train.

On June 1 a railway bridge was also blown up in the Kursk Region, causing a passing train to fall onto a highway.

The Investigative Committee classified the incidents as terrorist attacks. It said seven people died from the terrorist attacks, 120 victims sought medical help in the Bryansk Region.

In the incident in the Kursk Region, a train driver and two of his assistants were injured.