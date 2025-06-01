Lavrov, Rubio discuss situation around Ukrainian crisis

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The situation around the Ukrainian crisis was the focus of a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," it said. "The sides discussed the situation around the crisis in Ukraine."

"Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio exchanged views on various initiative on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, including plans for the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on June 2," it said.

According to the ministry, Rubio "extended his sincere condolences over the death of civilians as a result of undermining railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1."

"The Russian side stressed that competent agencies are conducting a thorough probe and its results will be made public soon. Those responsible will be identified and inevitably punished," it added.