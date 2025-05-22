No room for mistakes in planning Putin-Trump summit — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington must make painstaking efforts in preparing the potential Putin-Trump meeting, because the stakes here are as high as it gets, and any missteps would be catastrophic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS, replying to a question about whether the Vatican could serve as a meeting place for the Russian and US leaders.

"As of now, all we have is an understanding in principle, which the president talked about. We must properly prepare for this meeting. There is no room for error or, moreover, for the event’s failure. The preparations here are complicated - first comes the substance, then the venue," he said.

The senior diplomat specified that it is even more premature to speak of any specific dates for the summit.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are both interested in meeting in the future, but want their talks to be productive. According to the official, the heads of state have not yet agreed on a specific date or location for their potential sitdown.