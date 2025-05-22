Trump's rumored claim Russia is not ready for peace contradicts official stance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Media rumors about US President Donald Trump's claims to the effect Russian President Vladimir Putin is allegedly unprepared for peace in Ukraine contrasts with the official statements of the US leader, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We know what Trump stated to Putin. And we know the official statements of President Trump. What we know contrasts with what was written in the article you mentioned," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the Wall Street Journal's article saying that the US president told European leaders in private that Putin "thinks he is winning."

As the WSJ noted, the view that Trump allegedly expressed during the conversation is very different from his public statements about Putin's wish and willingness to bring about an end to the conflict and was first voiced to European leaders.