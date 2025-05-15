MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the situation surrounding the Istanbul talks on Ukraine intriguing at a meeting of the Diplomatic Club.

He also highlighted the need to establish a continental framework for all countries of the Eurasian continent.

TASS has gathered the key statements by the foreign minister.

Istanbul talks, Ukrainian settlement

The situation around the talks in Istanbul is intriguing: "Everyone, of course, is talking about Ukraine right now due to the intrigue that is unfolding in Istanbul."

There are no guarantees that the talks on Ukraine will go smoothly and without obstacles: "On the contrary, the problems are bound to happen, as it was three years ago in Istanbul, when the formalized principles were ready to be put on the contract paper, but the British forbade the Kiev regime to continue this process, which could have resulted in a settlement."

The West has "in the last 3-4 days somehow pushed the word ‘ceasefire’ into the background."

There is "a lot of evidence that neither Berlin, nor Paris, nor Brussels, nor especially London really want any peace in Ukraine at all."

The UK, amid the talks in Istanbul, acts "like a guide" for Vladimir Zelensky "through the jungle of global politics:" "A national security adviser to the British prime minister has already been assigned to Zelensky so that he doesn't say anything wrong and doesn't finally bury his reputation along with the image of those who handle him."

Zelensky is a "pathetic person:" "It's clear to everyone, except, perhaps, for him and his mentors."

The Kiev regime's Western handlers should not only advise but also insist that Ukraine repeal laws that violate the UN Charter: "That would bring a result."

European countries favor Nazism, ignoring human rights violations in Ukraine: "Europe is in favor of Nazism, because Nazism is flourishing in Ukraine. It is also legitimized by holidays devoted to collaborators who fought for Hitler's Germany."

Russia's position is to "ensure a long-term durable settlement that fairly reflects the interests of all parties involved."

The presence of foreign military forces in Ukraine is unacceptable.

Eurasia's pan-continental structure

It is necessary to move towards the creation of a pan-continental structure for all countries of the Eurasian continent: "We need a unifying process in Eurasia in order to harmonize the interests of many large, truly great powers and civilizations."

West's policy

Western countries want to achieve Russia's strategic defeat on the battlefield because they don't like its stance on the international stage: "I guess they don't like the fact that Russia is independent."

Macron's statements

French President Emmanuel Macron's remark that Russia "refused to implement" the Minsk agreements is a lie: "Even what happened a few years ago, when his predecessor (former French President Francois Hollande - TASS) admitted that he was not going to implement anything [on the Minsk agreements], turns these remarks upside down."

The French leader's words on the Ukrainian crisis "are beyond understanding."

Relations with US

Moscow is not opposed to building mutually beneficial cooperation with Washington in the economic sphere, and US President Donald Trump has also confirmed his interest in this: "Of course, we will not do it to the detriment of Russian business, but nevertheless we are ready for it."

Asia-Pacific region

Western countries are seeking to undermine the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): "The rule of consensus, the search for common ground - all this our Western colleagues are beginning to slowly push aside and are trying to lure some ASEAN members into openly confrontational, rather than unifying formats, such as various 'threes' and 'fours.'"

Western nations are counting on an additional opportunity to pit India and China against each other: "This policy, recently mentioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is 'divide and conquer.'".