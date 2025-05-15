Putin outlined Russian delegation’s negotiating position at yesterday’s meeting — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has formulated the negotiating position of the Russian delegation to Istanbul following yesterday’s meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Taking into account <…> the reports of all participants in the meeting, the Russian president summed up the results, set tasks, and determined the negotiating position of the Russian delegation in Istanbul," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

Earlier, Putin suggested resuming direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15. The contacts were interrupted in 2022 by Kiev's decision prompted by then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Last night Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation and experts for talks with Kiev. Like three years ago, the delegation is led by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

The Russian delegation has been waiting in Istanbul since this morning for Ukrainian representatives, who have not yet arrived, the Kremlin pointed out.