Russia must brace for Western moves that hurt both sides — Putin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Western countries have shown that they are ready to harm their own economies in order to spite Russia, so Moscow must brace itself for further moves like this, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association.

"The world's leading economies are sliding into a recession, just to harm us. [It is like] "I'll buy a ticket and won’t go to spite the conductor," the head of state wondered.

"Of course, we must keep this in mind - that they can do what they are talking about. And of course, we must at least minimize the negative consequences," Putin said addressing business leaders.

"Everything is interconnected in the modern world, we all know this. But still, there are key factors that constitute one of the parameters of our economic independence and sovereignty," the Russian president concluded.