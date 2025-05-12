Russian troops destroy Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS used to shell Kursk Region — top brass

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian servicemen have destroyed a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the Sumy Region with an Iskander-M missile strike, the Defense Ministry reported.

"The reconnaissance unit of Russia’s battlegroup North uncovered the location of the Ukrainian HIMARS MLRS near the settlement of Nagornovka in the Sumy Region. The reconnaissance drone recorded missile launches from the MLRS near the city of Rylsk in the Kursk Region. Immediately after that, the HIMARS MLRS launcher was hit by an Iskander-M tactical missile strike," the ministry said, releasing a corresponding video.

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a missile strike on the city of Rylsk. As a result, a hotel building at the entrance to the city was damaged. Three people were injured and taken to a hospital. Two men received shrapnel wounds to the head and arms, as well as fractures. They are in serious condition.