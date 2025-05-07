Russian air defenses destroy over 140 air targets since Tuesday evening — governor

BRYANSK, May 7. /TASS/. Units of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard and the Bars-Bryansk detachment have destroyed more than 140 air targets, including one cruise missile, over the Bryansk Region since Tuesday evening, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Since yesterday evening and over the past night, our defenders have destroyed more than 140 air targets, including one cruise missile. Air defences of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian National Guard and the Bars-Bryansk detachment were involved in repelling this most powerful attack. Thanks to the professionalism of our brave defenders, all the attacks were repelled and all the targets were destroyed!" he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Bogomaz noted that the Ukrainian armed forces attempted a massive attack on the region in response to the humanitarian actions of the Russian side, which announced a ceasefire for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

"According to the decision of Russian Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, Russia declared a ceasefire on humanitarian considerations from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. All hostilities will cease for this period. In response to the humane actions of the Russian side, the Kiev regime attempted a massive attack on our region," the governor emphasized.