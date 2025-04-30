Russia tells US joint work needed to reduce strategic risks — Security Council secretary

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia continues to communicate to the US the need for joint work to reduce strategic risks, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told a meeting of BRICS high representatives in charge of security.

"Today we continue to regularly communicate to the Americans the need for joint work on comprehensive reduction of strategic risks, which is meant to have a positive impact on the state of international security," he told the meeting in Brazil in a video address.

According to Shoigu, what stands in the way of making progress in the area is the "militarization of Europe and aggressive rhetoric on the part of NATO and the European Union."

"An increasing number of countries of the global South and East consistently defend their sovereignty and seek to pursue a balanced foreign policy. However, the process of shaping a polycentric world faces a significant number of challenges and threats, many of which are the result of the dangerous policy of the previous US administration, which was aimed at breaking down the entire system of strategic stability," he said.