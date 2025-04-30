MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Since Russia and the United States launched dialogue aimed at resolving the crisis in Ukraine, there has been a notable increase in Ukrainian forces' strikes targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure, along with a corresponding rise in casualties, according to Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy, speaking to TASS.

"Since the phone conversations between Putin and Trump, which set in motion the dialogue between the US and Russia on finding peaceful solutions to the Ukrainian crisis, the Kiev regime has only heightened its escalation, attempting to target Russian civilian facilities and civilians," Miroshnik stated. "Both the number of strikes by Ukrainian forces and the resulting casualties have grown by 20-30%."

He further warned that Kiev might also orchestrate false flag operations on its territory to falsely implicate Russia. "Experience shows that Ukrainian provocateurs will stop at nothing - organizing attacks using children and pregnant women as human shields, initiating acts of nuclear terrorism, and detonating bombs in crowded places - all in an effort to derail negotiations," Miroshnik asserted.

Describing Kiev’s actions as duplicitous, Miroshnik likened them to a "two-faced Janus adorned in rags," a jab at Vladimir Zelensky, noting that Kiev is trying so hard to convince figures like Trump of its desire for peace, while simultaneously catering to the demands of London, Paris, and Brussels by ordering strikes against civilians - testing the patience of the Russian leadership.

"These provocative actions clearly demonstrate how unhappy the Kiev regime and its European sponsors are about the prospect of peace," he explained.

Miroshnik emphasized that Russia has never intentionally targeted civilian objects and intends to avoid doing so in the future. "However, any such provocations by Ukrainian militants will be met with accountability - either on the battlefield or in a court of law," he concluded.