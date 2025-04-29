West delirious about nuclear apocalypse scenarios — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. In an attempt to preserve their global dominance, Western countries entertain the idea of a nuclear apocalypse and coddle with neo-Nazis, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS in an interview.

"In a desperate attempt to stop global changes, Brussels, Berlin, Paris and a number of other European capitals have once again resorted to the shameful policy of coddling with neo-Nazis, aiming their military potential against Russia and getting delirious about scenarios of a nuclear apocalypse," he said.