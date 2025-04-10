Russia awaits Kazakh President’s arrival in Moscow for Victory Day parade — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia is expecting the arrival of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Moscow to mark the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Kazakh counterpart Murat Nurtleu.

"Indeed, this is a significant year, an anniversary year in many ways. We are waiting for Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the commemorations on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of our shared Victory," he said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that foreign leaders from various countries, not only the CIS members, will be invited to Moscow for the observance on May 9. According to him, Russia will be glad to see all foreign guests who understand the importance of Victory Day.

Lavrov said that many invited countries have confirmed their participation.