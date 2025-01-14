West oppresses Russian reporters so that people there do not know the truth — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Western authorities are restricting the work of Russian journalists in their countries so that their population continue to remain in an information field filled with myths about Russian aggression during the special military operation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"They do not want to know the truth, they do not want their population to leave this created space about Russian aggression, about atrocities, about infants killed by Russian army servicemen. So that these myths are not destroyed," he said, answering a question about whether there is a connection between the pressure on Russian journalists and the course of the special military operation, including the advancement of the Russian armed forces.

Lavrov stressed that, unlike the authorities of Western countries, Russia has never wanted and does not want to restrict the work of foreign journalists.

He also noted that in the West the authorities began to oppress Russian journalists long before the special military operation.