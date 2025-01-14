UN Charter at center of growing global divide — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The global community is currently torn between proponents of the UN Charter and multipolarity and those who disregard this document, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at a press conference reviewing the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"Now we are witnessing the peak of this battle," Lavrov said. "The division is clear: on one side are those who support multipolarity and the UN Charter. On the other side is the camp opposing multipolarity and the movement toward it, operating under the assumption that the Charter does not apply to them and that they can follow their own rules," Lavrov pointed out.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the UN Charter should be adhered to by all. "Not selectively, like choosing from a menu - picking fish today and something stronger tomorrow. It should be implemented in full," he added.