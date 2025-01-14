MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Theft has always been one of the tools used by the West to live at the expense of others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"Theft has always been one of the tools which Western countries used to live at the expense of others, starting from colonial times, from slavery," the minister said, answering a question about the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Earlier, the court of the Swiss canton of Zug told TASS that the final moratorium on the bankruptcy of Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, was exceptionally extended until May 9, 2025. In this case, the company is obliged to pay debts to all small creditors within 60 days of receiving the court decision, otherwise it will be declared bankrupt.

About the gas pipeline

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10, 2021. It was originally planned to be completed by the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the work was delayed. The gas pipeline consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year, which run from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was reported at three lines of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. As a result, only one line of Nord Stream 2 remained.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after damage to the gas pipelines. It is currently impossible to determine the time frame for restoring the gas pipelines’ operability.