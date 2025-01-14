Russia’s comprehensive partnership treaty with Iran not aggressive in nature — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran is not aimed against anyone, but rather a document to ensure the two countries’ security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This treaty, like, by the way, our treaty with North Korea, is not aimed against any country. It is constructive in nature, geared toward strengthening the potential of both Russia and Iran, and our friends in various parts of the world to develop their economies, resolve social problems and safely ensure defense capabilities," he told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

When asked whether any third parties have ever expressed concern over this treaty, the top Russian diplomat noted that most Western countries do, "because they are always looking for some way to show that Russia, Iran, China, and North Korea are plotting something evil against someone."

He denied any apprehensions that this was the case and recalled that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to arrive in Russia within days. "Our presidents will sign this treaty," Lavrov stressed.

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran will be signed after the presidents’ talks on January 17.