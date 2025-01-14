Gulf countries want Russia, China, Iran to join dialogue on Syria — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Gulf countries want Russia, China, and Iran to join the dialogue on Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"I spoke with our colleagues from Turkey and the Gulf countries. They have held a second meeting [on Syria], which was attended by Arabs, Turkey and several Western countries. They insist that Russia, China, and Iran should be involved in this as well," he told a news conference on the results of Russia’s diplomacy in 2024.

"If anyone really wants to begin a reliable, results-oriented process rather than indulge in settling scores with their adversaries on Syrian territory, we are open to such a conversation," he said, noting the role of the Astana format on this matter.

Armed opposition units in Syria launched a large-scale offensive on government troops in the Aleppo and Idlib governorates in late November 2024. On December 8, they entered Damascus, while President Bashar Assad stepped down and fled the country. On December 10, Mohammed al-Bashir, who had led the so-called Syrian Salvation Government in the Idlib governorate, announced his appointment as head of Syria’s interim government, saying that the transitional period will last until March 1, 2025. Leader of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group (outlawed in Russia) Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, has become Syria’s de facto new leader.