Russian Seasons to be held in Kuwait in 2025 — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Seasons project, aimed at showcasing Russian culture abroad, will take place in Kuwait next year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced at a press conference following talks with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

"Last month, Kuwait Cultural Week was successfully held in Moscow. It was a remarkable event in the city's cultural life and generated significant interest among art connoisseurs. Looking ahead to next year, we plan to implement our Russian Seasons project in Kuwait. Typically, this encompasses dozens of events featuring our ballet dancers, musical ensembles, choreographic groups, and more," Lavrov stated.

The Russian Seasons project, which showcases Russian culture internationally, is held annually with the mission of educating other nations about Russia’s heritage and long-standing traditions. Since its inception over 100 years ago, more than 13 million spectators have attended Russian Seasons events. In 1908, Russian theater and art entrepreneur Sergey Diaghilev launched performances featuring Russian opera and ballet stars, as well as exhibitions of fine arts masterpieces in Europe and America.

In October, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova announced that the Russian Seasons project will also be organized in the Middle East in 2025.