National GDP to reach 3.9% by year-end, above global average rates — Putin

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The national economy will grow by 3.9% as of the end of this year, President Vladimir Putin said when opening the meeting on economic issues.

"This indicator [GDP - TASS] is expected to be 3.9% as of the year-end, which will be above the global average pace. According to IMF estimates, global GDP growth is expected to be 3.2% in 2024," Putin said.

The Russian industry, including the high-technology sector, sets the advance pace, the president said, citing statistics evidencing that industrial growth in Russia was 4.5% in eight months of this year. Processing industries gained 8.1% and the machine-building segment almost 20%. "Such indicators evidence that plants are loaded with orders; labor teams are working confidently and stably. This is also confirmed by the situation in the labor market," Putin added.