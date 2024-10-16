Moscow seeks to bring cooperation with Islamabad to new level — Russian PM

ISLAMABAD, October 16. /TASS/. Russia seeks to bring cooperation with Pakistan to a higher level and fill it with specific projects and new content, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shahbaz Sharif.

"Relations between Russia and Pakistan are based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect for each other's interests. And we are striving to bring our cooperation to a higher level, to fill it with specific projects and new content," Mishustin said.

He noted that the governments have prioritized enhancing Russian-Pakistani trade and economic cooperation.

"According to our statistics, the mutual trade turnover in January-August increased by almost 13%, exceeding roughly 57 bln rubles, or 633 mln dollars. Well, of course, this is not enough, considering the potential that exists between our economies," Mishustin emphasized.

Creating favorable conditions for the trade growth, reciprocal investments, and launch of new promising projects in a number of areas, including energy, industry, agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, and transportation is a common goal of Russia and Pakistan, the prime minister stressed.