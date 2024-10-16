Lavrov to hold bilateral talks on sidelines of ‘3+3’ meeting in Istanbul — MFA

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the upcoming '3+3' framework meeting (involving Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, along with Russia, Turkey, and Iran) on the South Caucasus in Istanbul, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"On October 17-18, the Russian Foreign Minister will visit Istanbul to participate in the third meeting of the ‘3+3’ consultative regional platform, which includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, as well as Iran, Russia and Turkey," the diplomat said. "The Russian foreign minister will engage in bilateral discussions during the event," Zakharova stated during a briefing.

She emphasized that Russia regards the '3+3' format as "an effective mechanism for coordinating efforts" to ensure lasting peace and stability in both the South Caucasus and the Middle East. She also highlighted it as "an opportunity to promote mutually beneficial cooperation" in various fields, including trade and economy, transportation and logistics, as well as cultural and humanitarian areas.

The day before, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran and Russia would take part in the upcoming meeting. Georgia, according to the country's Foreign Ministry, refused to participate in the meeting.