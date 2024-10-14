BRICS Summit among main events on international agenda — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit to be held in Kazan on October 22-24 will become one of the main events on the international agenda, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin will be preparing for the summit the whole week. "Probably, it will be one of the main events on the international agenda, the worldwide agenda, taking into account the composition of the participants," Peskov said.

BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full members of the group, and Russia took over the BRICS’ year-long presidency.