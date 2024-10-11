New Russia-Iran treaty will be turning point in their relations — IRNA

DUBAI, October 12. /TASS/. The conclusion of a treaty on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran will be an important milestone in relations between the two countries, IRNA agency reported commenting on the meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ashgabat.

The agreement will not only be a base for bilateral cooperation, but also "a model for regional and international cooperation", the agency said. The signing of the document "will open new horizons for the countries in various fields, including energy, transport, industry, agriculture, science and technology, and defense cooperation".

The Putin-Pezeshkian talks took place "at a time when NATO is continuing its attempts to expand in Eastern Europe" and Israel "is committing genocide in Gaza and wants to expand the scope of the crisis" beyond the Middle East, IRNA said.

In according to the statement, "cooperation between Iran and Russia in confronting unipolarity can help create a more just world order". The agency cites the creation of a financial system independent of the US dollar, countering sanctions, cooperation in BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Eurasian Economic Union as mechanisms for strengthening cooperation.

Negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Iran took place in Ashgabat on 11 October. Pezeshkian said that Tehran hoped to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Moscow at the BRICS summit in Kazan on October 22-24. Putin approved the draft agreement on September 18. On October 4, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said the document was ready for signing.

The BRICS was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia will become full members of the group. This year, Russia holds the presidency. The main event for BRICS in 2024 will be the summit in Kazan. Putin noted that he has scheduled a bilateral meeting with Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the summit.