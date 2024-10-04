Nord Stream terrorist act requires particularly thorough investigation

UNITED NATIONS, October 4. /TASS/. The explosion at Nord Stream gas pipelines should be investigated particularly thoroughly and those guilty of it should be punished in a way that no one can think of repeating such terrorist act, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"If we want these facilities not to be exposed to danger, the terrorist act in respect of Nord Streams should be investigated particularly thoroughly and those guilty of that, be it countries, criminal groups or individual criminal figures, must be punished in a way that nobody even dare thinking of repeating their actions," he said at the meeting of the UN Security Council.

Sweden and Denmark "stated obvious things - that gas pipelines were blown up, and conveniently made a helpless gesture with hands," Nebenzya added.