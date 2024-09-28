Guterres did not mention possible reduction of Russian, US nuclear arsenals — Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 28. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres did not say a word about the need for reducing the nuclear arsenal of Russia and the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following his participation in the high-level week of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"He didn't say anything of the sort to me. I didn't hear him say that, by the way. He sometimes does make statements that clearly do not fit in with the realities that exist on the international scene," Lavrov remarked.