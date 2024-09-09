Russia, Vietnam actively cooperate at international parliamentary forums

HANOI, September 9. /TASS/. Vietnam and Russia actively participate in each other's diplomatic activities and maintain efficient coordination at numerous international parliamentary forums, Speaker of Vietnam's National Assembly (unicameral parliament) Tran Thanh Man told TASS in an exclusive interview upon his official visit to Russia on September 8-10.

The Vietnamese National Assembly views participation in multilateral parliamentary diplomacy events as an important activity to efficiently promote the country’s strategic security and development interests, Tran Thanh Man said. He pointed out that the National Assembly not only participates in international parliamentary diplomacy events, but has itself successfully hosted large-scale multilateral conferences, including the 132nd Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in 2015, the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2019, and the 9th IPU World Conference of Young Parliamentarians in 2023.

The speaker emphasized that the National Assembly always supports and actively participates in parliamentary cooperation activities held by Russia. According to him, Hanoi and Moscow share views on many international issues of mutual interest. The sides maintain extensive and regular coordination, consultation and exchange of views at multilateral parliamentary venues, including the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), the IPU, AIPA and others.

Tran Thanh Man added that Vietnam has always regarded ties with Russia's legislatures as an important channel of cooperation, which is part of the traditional relations and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, both at the bilateral level and within multilateral forums attended by both nations. "During this official visit to Russia, I will hold a substantive exchange of views with the Russian leadership, with State Duma Speaker [Vyacheslav Volodin] as well as with Chairwoman of the Federation Council [Valentina Matviyenko] on specific directions and steps to further strengthen cooperation between our countries and coordinate joint efforts at regional and international inter-parliamentary forums," the speaker concluded.