Kremlin points to increasing number of people signing contracts with Defense Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. The number of people seeking to sign contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry to take part in the special military operation is growing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"The flow of those wishing to sign contracts [is growing]; their number is high. In fact, an increasing number of people are coming to sign contracts," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), when asked if the Russian authorities were mulling the possibility of another mobilization campaign.

Peskov also noted that economic measures were being taken to speed up the process.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in July that about 190,000 Russian nationals had signed contracts for military service since the beginning of 2024.