DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army carried out an attack on the city of Donetsk on Wednesday morning, leaving a female civilian injured, the urban district’s head Alexey Kulemzin said.

"According to preliminary reports, a girl born in 2004 suffered injuries in an enemy attack on the Kirovsky District of Donetsk this morning," he wrote on Telegram, adding that the girl had been taken to the hospital.

The military investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee recorded a drone attack at 4:00 a.m. Moscow time (1:00 a.m. GMT), with a drone dropping an explosive device on the district.