Decision to buy Rafale fighters is Serbia’s free choice — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The decision to buy France’s Rafale fighter jets is the free choice of Serbia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"This is the choice of our Serbian friends," Peskov said. "Naturally, every country is governed by economic and other considerations when making such decisions," he added.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic announced acquisition of 12 new Rafale fighter jets from France to the amount of 2.7 bln euro the day before. The contact anticipates delivery of aircraft and the entire package of associated services.