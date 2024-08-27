France detains Durov on someone's advice trying to gain access to codes — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The French authorities detained Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov on someone's advice, apparently their aim being access to encryption codes. This proves that the messenger is "well protected," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"As for the use of this platform, it is very convenient and well protected. At least, if anyone had any doubts about it, now that Durov has clearly been put in custody on someone's advice and threatened with terrible punishment, apparently with the aim of gaining access to the encryption codes, it has now been proven by the actions of the French that Telegram is a really reliable and popular resource," Lavrov said, answering a question from TASS at a news conference following talks with Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen al-Zindani.

Lavrov recalled that in the past, when Russian authorities had legal issues with Telegram, "no attempts to restrict the freedom of Pavel Durov or his team took place."

"But Pavel Durov has personally said more than once that he will not make any compromises regarding the principles on which Telegram is based," Lavrov stated.

Commenting on Paris’ reaction to the Russian side's note demanding consular access to Durov, Lavrov said the request "is being considered" and Moscow is waiting for a response. The UAE is "dealing with the same issue," he said. "They, too, have a group of lawyers who have requested immediate access to Pavel Durov," Lavrov explained.

He remarked that relations between Russia and France were now at a record-low, largely because of the stance "that Paris takes on the issues of freedom of speech, freedom of dissemination of information and, in general, on the issues of respect for the profession of journalists."