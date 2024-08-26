Russia delivers massive strike at key energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial sector

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a massive strike by precision weapons at critical energy infrastructure of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"This morning, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by airborne and sea-launched long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles at critical energy infrastructure of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector. All the designated targets were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 90 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 82nd air assault, 36th marine infantry, 13th and 17th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Glubokoye, Liptsy, Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 90 personnel, two motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, two 122mm D-30 howitzers and two electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West repels four Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position, repelled four Ukrainian counterattacks and inflicted roughly 480 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 44th, 67th, 115th and 116th mechanized, 4th tank, 110th and 241st territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region, Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka and Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and in the area of the Serebryanka forestry. They repelled four counterattacks by units of the 1st and 4th National Guard brigades and 12th Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization]," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 480 personnel, a tank, a Kazak armored combat vehicle and 10 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer, two US-made 155mm M777 howitzers, two British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed three field ammunition depots and three electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 570 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South gained better ground and inflicted roughly 570 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 28th and 93rd mechanized, 5th tank, 56th motorized infantry, 143rd and 144th infantry, 5th, 10th and 80th assault, 109th and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenskoye, Pereyezdnoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka and Uspenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 8th mountain assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 570 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, three British-made 155mm FH70 howitzers, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed two Ukrainian electronic warfare stations and four field ammunition depots, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 585 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center pushed deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted roughly 585 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept pushing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 31st, 32nd, 47th, 100th and 151st mechanized, 1st tank, 95th air assault, 111th and 122nd territorial defense, 14th and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dzerzhinsk, Tarasovka, Zhuravka, Vozdvizhenka, Novozhelannoye and Yasnobrodovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd and 150th mechanized, 68th jaeger and 25th airborne brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 585 personnel, three tanks, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun, it specified

Russia’s Battlegroup East improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 61st mechanized, 58th motorized infantry, 123rd and 128th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Pavlovka, Prechistovka and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 135 personnel, five motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr strikes three Ukrainian brigades over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr struck three Ukrainian brigades and inflicted roughly 70 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault, 37th marine infantry and 124th territorial defense brigades in the areas of Maliye Shcherbaki in the Zaporozhye Region, Sablukovka and Tokarevka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 70 personnel, six motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and an electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian UAV production workshops over past day

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) production workshops and struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in more than 140 locations over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed two workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles for the Ukrainian army and struck enemy manpower and military equipment in 143 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy Hammer smart bomb, 58 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down a Hammer smart bomb and 58 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four US-made HIMARS rockets and 58 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 640 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 30,533 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,574 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,425 multiple rocket launchers, 13,677 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,234 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.